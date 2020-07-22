Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $223.37

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.37 and last traded at $222.80, with a volume of 355018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.94.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Get Accenture alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.