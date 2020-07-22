Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.85

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 36453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $33.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 210,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.