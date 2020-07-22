Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 56652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,710 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,283,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,775,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 81.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

