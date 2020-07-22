Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 3378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.
AAWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.