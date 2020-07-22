Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 3378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

AAWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $643.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.