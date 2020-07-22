Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $102.09 and last traded at $101.95, with a volume of 24231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,394,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $103,594,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

