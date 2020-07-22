Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 52-Week High at $218.87

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.87 and last traded at $217.82, with a volume of 798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.97.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

