Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.24

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.24 and last traded at $203.17, with a volume of 1033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nice has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,397,000 after buying an additional 1,076,420 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after buying an additional 500,624 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after buying an additional 378,741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 8,671.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 272,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 628.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 210,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

