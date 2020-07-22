Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $295.90

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $295.90 and last traded at $294.85, with a volume of 218755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.00.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

