Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.84

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 19635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 56.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 865,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $17,646,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 452,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 673.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

