IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.05

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

About IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

