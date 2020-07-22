MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.73

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 11812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

