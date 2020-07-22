Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.64

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 19082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at $99,334,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $925,392.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,627,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sunrun by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Sunrun by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

