Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $205.25

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.25 and last traded at $204.97, with a volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

