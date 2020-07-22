B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 47730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

