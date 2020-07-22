NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $26.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NI. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. NiSource has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

