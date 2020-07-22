Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $285.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.06.
PAYC opened at $293.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.75. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
