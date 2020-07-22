Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $285.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

PAYC opened at $293.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.75. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

