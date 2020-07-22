IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $81.38 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $128.32 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $132.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average is $224.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

