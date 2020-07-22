Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $26.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.18 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $29.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $105.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $105.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.54 million, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $369,729.36. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $254,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,541 shares of company stock worth $2,445,006. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.