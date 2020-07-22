Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $164.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

FIS opened at $143.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.60.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 78,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 147,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

