Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Hold

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Owens Corning have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding its bottom-line growth potential. The upside was primarily attributed to improving housing market conditions, operating efficiencies and rising demand for insulation products. Notably, strategic initiatives, acquisitions and strong price realization also bode well. However, the company has been witnessing lower Roofing volumes, primarily owing to lesser storm demand carryover and reduced shipments to distributors. Worryingly, pricing headwind and foreign currency translation remains a cause of concern.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

NYSE:OC opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,689,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

