Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Down 17.7% Following Weak Earnings

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) traded down 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.36, 4,283,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 563% from the average session volume of 646,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock worth $1,485,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 286,660 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $686.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

About Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

