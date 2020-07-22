William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at $975,778.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $689,320. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

