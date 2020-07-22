Total SA (EPA:FP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Total SA (EPA:FP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.15 ($45.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €39.25 ($44.10) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Total stock opened at €33.76 ($37.93) on Wednesday. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($55.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.33.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Total (EPA:FP)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Total SA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Total SA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.08 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.08 Million
Caretrust REIT Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Million
Caretrust REIT Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Million
$563.96 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. This Quarter
$563.96 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Ltd Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Ltd Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion
$136.09 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group This Quarter
$136.09 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report