Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce sales of $84.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.80 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $344.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $696.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.36 million to $801.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,630.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $22,001,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after buying an additional 1,286,292 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $15,172,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,269,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

