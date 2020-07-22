Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Million

Brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $43.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.08 million and the lowest is $42.90 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $46.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $174.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $175.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $175.92 million, with estimates ranging from $175.64 million to $176.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 26.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 23.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

