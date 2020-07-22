$563.96 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce $563.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $555.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $572.20 million. TEGNA reported sales of $536.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NYSE TGNA opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,451,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

