Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.29 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,699,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

