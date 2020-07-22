$136.09 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce sales of $136.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.17 million. SJW Group posted sales of $102.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $539.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $548.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $560.05 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $576.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

SJW Group stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SJW Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SJW Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

