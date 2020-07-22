Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $94,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 409,049 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 388,357 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $16,498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.