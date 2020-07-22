$20.70 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will report $20.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.94 million and the lowest is $12.20 million. Everi posted sales of $129.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $300.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $348.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $467.65 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $519.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

EVRI stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.16 million, a PE ratio of -289.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Everi by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

