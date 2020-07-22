Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will post $11.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.72 million to $11.26 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $54.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $56.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.22 million, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.96 million, a P/E ratio of -102.56 and a beta of 0.66. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

