Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.24

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $11.15. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 236,400 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 807.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 165,376 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 162,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 29,287 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

