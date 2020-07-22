SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SAP from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

SAP stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

