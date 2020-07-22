Rapid7 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,119% compared to the average volume of 104 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $537,499. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

