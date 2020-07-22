BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,870

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 1,870 ($23.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price objective (down from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,751 ($21.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 12 month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,669.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.