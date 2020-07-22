BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,870

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 1,870 ($23.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price objective (down from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,751 ($21.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 12 month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,669.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

