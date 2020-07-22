First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.58 and last traded at $61.71, 328,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 646,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25.

