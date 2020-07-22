Genworth Financial (GNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GNW opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNW. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

