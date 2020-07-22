Skyline (SKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Skyline to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.88 million. Skyline’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Skyline has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

