Skyline (SKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Skyline to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.88 million. Skyline’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.
NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Skyline has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $37.03.
Skyline Company Profile
Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.