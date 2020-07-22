Meritor (MTOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Meritor to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its Q3 2020

Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meritor stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

