MKS Instruments (MKSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.90-1.38 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.90-1.38 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $119.92 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.49.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.64.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

