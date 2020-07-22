Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.40-0.56 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.40-0.56 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $952.81 million, a PE ratio of -792.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

