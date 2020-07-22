SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.70 Million

Analysts expect that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $347.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.20 million and the highest is $352.90 million. SPX reported sales of $372.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.