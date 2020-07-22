Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.86. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 45,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.