Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.63. Urban One shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 525,514 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban One by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

