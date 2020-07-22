ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.11

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.11 and traded as high as $77.65. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 170,400 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 97,333.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

