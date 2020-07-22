ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of COP opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

