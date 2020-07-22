Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $7.50 at Northland Securities

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.58. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,947,215.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.