Goldman Sachs Group Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $260.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

NYSE:W opened at $225.65 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $234.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total value of $1,329,315.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,290.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,617 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,951. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,329,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

