Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,098.94

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,098.94 and traded as high as $1,113.00. Pennon Group shares last traded at $1,083.50, with a volume of 821,546 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.03) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,184 ($14.57) to GBX 1,155 ($14.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($13.41) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 1,080 ($13.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,135.73 ($13.98).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,117.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,098.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 61.70 ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 56.40 ($0.69) by GBX 5.30 ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pennon Group plc will post 5768.9734623 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.11 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $13.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.