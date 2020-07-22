Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.19. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,264,593 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sherritt International Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

